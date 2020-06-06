ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRQR. ValuEngine cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.33. 100,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,996. The firm has a market cap of $263.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $12.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,350,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,630,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 11.1% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 401,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 507,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.
