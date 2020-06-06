ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRQR. ValuEngine cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.33. 100,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,996. The firm has a market cap of $263.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,350,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,630,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 11.1% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 401,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 507,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

