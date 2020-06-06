Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSEC. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Prospect Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. 2,520,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,140. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry bought 4,561,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,379.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,789,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,680,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,352,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,517,584.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,759,468 shares of company stock valued at $55,049,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 72,056 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

