PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PTC. ValuEngine lowered shares of PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.74. The company had a trading volume of 695,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,691. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33. PTC has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,795. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,788,000 after acquiring an additional 103,190 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in PTC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,593,000 after purchasing an additional 618,269 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,144,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,524,000 after purchasing an additional 169,735 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,666,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,200,000 after purchasing an additional 82,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.