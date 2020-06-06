Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEG. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE PEG traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $53.48. 2,322,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,331. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.