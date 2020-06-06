Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 26.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million.

Shares of PXS opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.40. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

PXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

