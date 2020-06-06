Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.67. 1,709,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,707. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $112,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $376,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,752 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Qorvo by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Qorvo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 387,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,049,000 after purchasing an additional 54,631 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

