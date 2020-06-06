QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $69.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. 1,517,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,767. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

In related news, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $498,796.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,890.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,188. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.