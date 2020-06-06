QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Charter Equity reiterated a hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.23.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $88.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,596,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155,862. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $81.50. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 554,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $48,897,000 after purchasing an additional 330,348 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,526,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

