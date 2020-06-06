Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QLYS. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.50.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $108.54. 633,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,468. Qualys has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $119.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $4,007,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,622,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $94,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,313 shares of company stock worth $23,758,772 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $34,380,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $3,578,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.