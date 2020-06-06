Quasarcoin Market Cap Tops $540,281.14 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $540,281.14 and approximately $2,728.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00051116 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,432,200 coins and its circulating supply is 168,432,200 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

