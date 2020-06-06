QunQun Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $32.15, $10.39 and $13.77. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $856,892.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.07 or 0.05013915 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00055831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002839 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010329 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,542,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 711,185,192 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

