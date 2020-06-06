Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:RAVN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.92. 231,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Jason M. Andringa bought 2,830 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $63,505.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.