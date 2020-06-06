Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of RYAM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.73. 2,254,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,953. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 172,092 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 478,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 244,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 57,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

