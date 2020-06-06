RealChain Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. RealChain has a market capitalization of $143,009.99 and $4,172.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One RealChain token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RealChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.00 or 0.04967576 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00055849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002849 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010383 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,016,380 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.