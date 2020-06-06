Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $15.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Regions Financial from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. 14,551,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,949,505. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.