RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.38.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,745. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.14. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.