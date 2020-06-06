Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Repay’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

RPAY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Repay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Shares of RPAY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,714. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. Repay has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. Repay’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,371.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,428,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after buying an additional 1,123,581 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,769,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,762,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

