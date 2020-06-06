Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.26. The company had a trading volume of 876,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.25, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $143.93.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $6,562,620.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,287,203.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cox sold 26,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $2,547,138.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,729 shares of company stock valued at $14,580,292. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

