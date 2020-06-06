Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of REPL opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 14.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REPL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

