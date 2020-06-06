REPO (REPO) Price Reaches $0.12

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 37% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. REPO has a total market cap of $13.58 million and $10,778.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REPO has traded up 117.5% against the US dollar. One REPO token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.97 or 0.02010673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00182031 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00122649 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

