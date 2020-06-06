Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $2.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

RFP has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.69.

RFP traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 247,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,310. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 3.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,918,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 616,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 471,075 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 260,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,230,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 178,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

