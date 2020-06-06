Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Restoration Hardware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Restoration Hardware from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.65.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Restoration Hardware stock opened at $246.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Restoration Hardware has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.83.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.