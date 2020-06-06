Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.55. 3,612,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $64.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 30.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,304,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $515,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,787 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at about $64,322,000. Tdam USA Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,892,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 76.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,433,000 after acquiring an additional 651,453 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at about $28,307,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.