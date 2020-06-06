Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 272,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

