Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Tops $2.34

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00024253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $24.04 million and $587,421.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.00 or 0.04967576 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00055849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002849 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars.

