Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $64.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities cut Ciena from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.91.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $54.29. 2,865,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,433. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $224,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $59,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,404. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

