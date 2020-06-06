Rosenblatt Securities Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $152.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $7.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.14. 2,999,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,069. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in CME Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 72.6% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in CME Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.