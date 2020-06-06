Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ON. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.05.

NASDAQ ON traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,417,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.81 and a beta of 2.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,757,000 after buying an additional 8,965,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,757,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $45,456,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.8% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,998,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 240.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

