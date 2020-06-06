Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosetta Stone Inc., based in Arlington, Va, is a leading provider of technology-based language learning solutions consisting of software, online services and audio practice tools, primarily under the Rosetta Stone brand. Rosetta Stone offers its self-study language learning solutions in 31 languages. Its customers include individuals, educational institutions, armed forces, government agencies and corporations. Rosetta Stone, Inc. also provides an online peer-to-peer practice environment, known as SharedTalk, at www.sharedtalk.com, where registered language learners meet for language exchange to practice their foreign language skills. As the leading language-learning software in the world, Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language second nature. Millions of learners in more than 150 countries have already used the company’s software to gain the confidence that comes with truly knowing a new language. “

RST has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

NYSE:RST opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Rosetta Stone has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rosetta Stone by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 64,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rosetta Stone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rosetta Stone by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rosetta Stone by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 867,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 358,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Rosetta Stone by 648.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 731,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 633,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

