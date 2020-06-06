Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Domtar (NYSE:UFS) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UFS. DA Davidson cut shares of Domtar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Domtar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Domtar and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UFS lowered shares of Domtar from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Shares of Domtar stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,041. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 245.60 and a beta of 1.71. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domtar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 1,852.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

