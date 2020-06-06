Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Redburn Partners raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.63.

NYSE RBS traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $3.52. 4,103,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,860. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBS. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 114.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,918,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 1,022,615 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 31.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,799,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 910,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 68,301.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 502,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 438,942 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 122,035.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 176,952 shares during the period. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

