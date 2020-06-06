Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RCL. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.06.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $11.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.44. 60,708,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,107,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.57. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

