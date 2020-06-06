Rupiah Token (IDRT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $164,270.00

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Rupiah Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and DDEX. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $102,751.81 and $164,270.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $484.07 or 0.05013915 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00055831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002839 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010329 BTC.

IDRT is a token. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 161,962,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,451,999,070 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

Rupiah Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

