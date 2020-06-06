Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUTH. Piper Sandler downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of RUTH traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,354,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,508. The firm has a market cap of $287.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

