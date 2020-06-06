SaluS Hits Market Cap of $7.41 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, SaluS has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.32 or 0.00075896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SaluS has a total market cap of $7.41 million and $4,908.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

