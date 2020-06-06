Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 1,930,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $12,950,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 715,436 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 101.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 947,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 477,097 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 321,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 917.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 296,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

