SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $345.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.88.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.18. 1,384,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,337. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $323.02. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,714.29 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.54.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total value of $1,217,257.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,754,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 313,453 shares of company stock valued at $95,373,290. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

