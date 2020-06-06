Scala (XLA) Achieves Market Cap of $318,410.69

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. Scala has a total market cap of $318,410.69 and $840.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scala has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.07 or 0.02010157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00181824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00122468 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

