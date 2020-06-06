Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of SBCF traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 397,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,234. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Robert J. Lipstein bought 6,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

