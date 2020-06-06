Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EYES. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYES traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,444. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Second Sight Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 994.14% and a negative return on equity of 183.76%. Research analysts expect that Second Sight Medical Products will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Second Sight Medical Products (EYES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.