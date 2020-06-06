Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at UBS Group

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secureworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Secureworks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Secureworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Secureworks has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Secureworks will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Secureworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Secureworks by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Secureworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Secureworks by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Secureworks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

