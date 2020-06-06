Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCWX. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Secureworks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secureworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of Secureworks stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.11. Secureworks has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $18.23.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Secureworks will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Secureworks by 26.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Secureworks by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Secureworks by 50.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Secureworks by 13.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Secureworks by 208.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 65,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

