Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,582. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $580.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.47. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Research analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani acquired 14,524 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,960.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 30.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 74,590 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,525,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 525,520 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 17.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 123.9% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 363,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 201,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.