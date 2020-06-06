SelfSell (SSC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,080.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $34,817.15 and $2,080.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029019 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.