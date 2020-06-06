Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. 36,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $311.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. Seneca Foods has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $41.88.
About Seneca Foods
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.
