Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. 36,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $311.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. Seneca Foods has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $41.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.