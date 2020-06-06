Shift Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $656.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last seven days, Shift has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Shift has a total market capitalization of $483,868.34 and approximately $656.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can now be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

