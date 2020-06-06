Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $805.00 at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $775.00 to $805.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $625.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $638.07.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $727.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $700.97 and a 200-day moving average of $489.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. Shopify has a 1-year low of $281.69 and a 1-year high of $844.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 20.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.0% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

