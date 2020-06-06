ShowHand (HAND) Trading 26.2% Lower This Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $23,901.48 and approximately $249.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.09 or 0.02011563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00182021 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00122586 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

