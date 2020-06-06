SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SILV. BidaskClub downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SILV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,836 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1,322.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 178,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.