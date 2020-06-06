Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.63.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $3.85 on Friday, reaching $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,502,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,315,570. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $168.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,957.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,008.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 351,072 shares of company stock worth $19,796,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059,066 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,946,000 after buying an additional 6,025,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $517,908,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,232.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,730,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,924,000 after buying an additional 1,656,100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $183,636,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

