Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.63.
Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $3.85 on Friday, reaching $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,502,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,315,570. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $168.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.
In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,957.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,008.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 351,072 shares of company stock worth $19,796,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059,066 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,946,000 after buying an additional 6,025,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $517,908,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,232.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,730,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,924,000 after buying an additional 1,656,100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $183,636,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
